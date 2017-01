Wetherby: six-race card due to start at 1.30 PICTURE: Jon Winter (racingpost.com/photos)

Wetherby to inspect

after temperatures drop



OFFICIALS at Wetherby will inspect the track at 9.30am to determine if today's meeting can go ahead.

Temperatures dipped to -2.5C overnight, although highs of 6C are expected later.

The course's six-race card is due to start at 1.30.