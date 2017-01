Wetherby: six-race card due to start at 1.30 PICTURE: Jon Winter (racingpost.com/photos)

Wetherby fit to race after morning inspections



WETHERBY'S meeting today goes ahead as planned.

Sub-zero temperatures overnight forced officials to inspect at 9.30am, but another check was needed at 11am.

Clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson and his team were satisfied after the second inspection and gave the fixture the all-clear.

Racing is set to start at 1.30 and the going is good to soft.