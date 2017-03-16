Death Duty: promising youngster is favourite for the Albert Bartlett PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Death Duty ready for Albert Bartlett test



GORDON ELLIOTT has never hidden his admiration for Death Duty and the horse he rates as the best novice hurdler he has ever trained will face 14 rivals in Friday's Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Augusta Kate, who fell when challenging Death Duty last time, also runs, as do Wholestone, The Worlds End and Constantine Bay.

A field of 16 has been assembled for the JCB Triumph Hurdle with long-term ante-post favourite Defi Du Seuil among those declared.

He faces Charli Parcs and Master Blueyes among others, while Mohaayed has crept into the Randox Health County Hurdle.

Those sitting on betting vouchers for Battleford, Verni and Catamaran Du Seuil for the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle can breathe easily, as can those who have supported Mick Thonic and Witness In Court in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual.

The St James's Place Foxhunter Chase has attracted a field of 24, including the well-touted Ask The Weatherman, while declarations for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup - the feature race of the festival's final day - were made on Thursday.

Saturday's Betfred Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter is also a 48-hour declarations race and 22 have been left in, with Eider Chase winner Mysteree among the runners.

