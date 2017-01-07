Dynaste winning the Ryanair Chase in 2014 PICTURE: Getty Images

Well-in Dynaste out to recall glory days in final

DAVID PIPE won the inaugural running of the £100,000 32Red Veterans' Handicap Chase, the final of the series, with Soll 12 months ago. The early signs are that the race may become an annual Pipe target, like the Imperial Cup.

That is because many eyes will immediately be drawn to the chance of Pond House-trained Dynaste, who competes off a mark of 145 having been rated as high as 169 during his heyday.

Runner-up to a resurgent Silviniaco Conti last February in the Grade 1 Ascot Chase when equipped with the same tongue tie and blinkers combination he wears on Saturday, the 11-year-old could take some beating if on song.

Pipe agreed, however cautiously: "If he runs like he did in the Charlie Hall he'll run well. If he runs like he did last time at Kelso he has it to do. We go there hopeful rather than confident."

Soll's victory last year came chiefly at the expense of Aachen, who was beaten by a neck that day and returns for another crack. Though he was pulled up behind Vieux Lion Rouge on his seasonal reappearance in the Becher Chase at Aintree, trainer Venetia Williams said she was happy with his preparation for this race.

Familiar faces

The beauty of the veterans series is that the horses are familiar in just about every case. Saint Are, Ericht, Bennys Mist and Theatrical Star are all names even the most casual followers of racing will recognise.

The same goes for Rocky Creek, who has been trained for this race and arrested his slide in the nick of time with success in the London National at this course last month.

Echoing Pipe's cautious optimism, Paul Nicholls' assistant trainer Harry Derham said: "I always think with him the first four fences are important. If he gets into a good rhythm he'll run well. I hope he's on a going day."