Joao Moreira: rider stole the show at Sha Tin PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The best and worst

of the weekend racing

In our new Sunday column, we take a sideways look at the best and worst moments from the weekend's racing

Performance of the weekend

They don't call him Magic Man for nothing. That's right, step forward Joao Moreira. The Brazilian is already the darling of Hong Kong punters and cemented his status as the dominant force there with another display of wizardry.

He rode eight winners from just ten rides at Sha Tin on Sunday, breaking his own record of winners in a day in Hong Kong in the process. Eddie Castro rode 11 winners on one card at Calder racecourse in Florida in 2005, so Moreira has to go some to match him, but don't bet against it.

Postponed is edged out by Prize Money at Meydan PICTURE: Dubai Racing Club/Andrew Watkins

Biggest disappointment

Postponed was 2-5 to win the Dubai City of Gold at Meydan on Saturday, but was edged out by Prize Money.

Trainer Roger Varian didn't seem too concerned - disappointed but not discouraged was the view - after Andrea Atzeni met trouble on the classy son of Dubawi, who is one of the world's top middle-distance performers on turf.

However, he was rated 9lb better than his nearest rival and it follows a tame effort in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, so maybe the six-year-old simply isn't as good as he was.

Underwhelming contest of the weekend

Kelso staged its best meeting on Saturday, but the going was heavy and only 36 horses ran in the seven races on the card.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls reckons the form was worthless given conditions, so no doubt officials will be hoping for better ground next year.

Quote of the weekend

"Now is the time for taxi drivers to take action. We are planning on bringing the city to its knees." Liverpool cabby Ryan Jones on the threat of strike action during Aintree's Grand National meeting