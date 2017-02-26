Pilgrims Bay (centre): was delivered late by James Best PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Weighed In: the best and worst of the weekend

We take a sideways look at the best and worst moments from the weekend's racing

Performance of the weekend

Who else but James Best? Even the rider himself admitted he thought he'd overdone the waiting tactics on 25-1 shot Pilgrims Bay, but he was told to wait and wait on the seven-year-old who is three parts quirky to every one part talented - so wait and wait he did. With 100 yards to go even Best's nerve ran out and luckily his mount fell for the trick rather than downing tools, to win the BetBright Chase by half a length.

Biggest disappointment



The early morning withdrawal of Mutakayyef from the Winter Derby robbed the race of its star turn and most compelling runner - with the race set to be used as a stepping stone towards a fresh bid for Group 1 glory. In his absence Convey, Pinzolo, Absolute Blast, Zhui Feng and Grendisar served up a thriller - with a length separating the first five - but expectation, and the pre-race market, suggested a 5lb penalty would not be enough to stop Mutakayyef proving himself a cut above and it was a shame injury denied Flat fans an early glimpse of one of this summer's potential stars.

Charli Parcs sprints clear of Master Blueyes to win on his British debut PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Underwhelming contest of the weekend

The Adonis. It was reduced to the procession everyone expected, but not the one anyone wanted. Racing fans were hoping to see Charli Parcs strut his stuff and justify his monster reputation. Instead he looked disappointing even before coming down at the second-last and instead we were left flat as Master Blueyes, the horse he gave 5lb and an eight-length beating over course and distance in December, pulled 11 lengths clear to scupper more Fred Winter betting slips than Kempton ones he landed.

Tweet of the weekend

Racehorse trainer, and former Southampton and England striker, Mick Channon takes playful exception to his ommission from ITV Racing presenter - and Saints fan - Ed Chamberlin's top five players.

New Year's resolution



When Camping Ground was beaten 36 lengths into fifth in the Relkeel at Cheltenham on New Year's day, a race he had won by 11 lengths the year before, owner Graham Porter decided his pride and joy needed a change of scenery and switched the seven-year-old to Gary Moore's yard. It worked. He absolutely demolished the National Spirit field at Fontwell, giving weight and a wide-margin beating to six classy rivals. Gary Moore is minded to mind him, with a view to going back chasing next season. If improving his fencing - he's parted company on two of his four chase starts in Britain - he could be dangerous on soft ground.

Picture of the weekend

Pleasant Company (right) ground down Thunder And Roses to win the Grade 3 At The Races Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Quote of the weekend

"I've never known a horse come on so much from Ludlow."

Alan King after runaway Ludlow winner Master Blueyes followed up in Kempton's Grade 2 Adonis Hurdle.