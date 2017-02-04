Lingfield: waterlogged and has no prospects of the ground improving PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Waterlogged Lingfield calls off Monday meeting

LINGFIELD has called off Monday's jumps meeting with the course waterlogged and the weather unfavourable.

An inspection took place of the track on Saturday morning but officials were unable to pass the track fit for racing.

Ed Arkell, clerk of the course at Lingfield, said: "We're waterlogged so we've had to call the meeting off.

"We were waterlogged yesterday and we've had more rain overnight. It's raining again now and we don't have the time to get the water through to allow the track to be raceable."

With Lingfield off, there are set to be two fixtures on Monday at Wolverhampton and Sedgefield.