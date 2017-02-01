Chepstow: track described as "waterlogged in places" on Wednesday PICTURE: Getty Images

Chepstow to inspect Thursday for Friday

NO FURTHER rain is wanted at Chepstow, with an inspection called at 8am on Thursday for Friday's meeting.

The track is waterlogged in places, and clerk of the course Keith Ottesen said: "We've had 47mm since last Friday. We could do with no further rain, it is due to be clear for part of today, but then more rain is forecast for early on Thursday morning, bringing another ten to 12mm, hence the inspection.

"That rain then clears through but another front with blustery showers is due Thursday night, and then from mid-morning Friday more rain is forecast.

"We could do without any rain but that's very unlikely. If we have a dry day and night then we can take stock."

Officials at Wincanton have not called an inspection for Thursday's card but are monitoring the situation, with the going heavy, soft in places and more rain forecast.