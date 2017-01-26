Warwick: covered both courses with frost covers PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Warwick goes ahead but Friday inspections called



RACING at Warwick on Thursday goes ahead after the course passed an 8am inspection.

Clerk of the course Jane Hedley was confident before the inspection took place but still felt it prudent to have a look with the potential for a dip in temperature at dawn, but conditions never got as bad enough to cause any doubt and she was happy to give the meeting the green light.

"We weren't massively confident yesterday, it was a touch and go forecast, however what happened in reality was not as dramatic," said Hedley. "We never got much below freezing and temperatures began to rise before 8am so it was very straightforward.

"We have a team of 20 on the course as we speak lifting the frost covers, we have two racing lines covered so it's a big old job but they'll be working flat out to get the track ready."

Doncaster and Huntingdon inspect

Friday's meetings at Doncaster and Huntingdon will also have to pass morning inspections, with Doncaster checking at 7.30am and Huntingdon at 8am on the morning of racing to decide if their mettings will go ahead.

Doncaster clerk of the course Roderick Duncan said: "The risk is more from the possible snowfall in the early hours than from the temperature on -2C. With the covers down we should be able to cope with the frost okay, it just depends on if and how much snow we get.

"Temperatures rise quite well later on Friday with 5C or 6C by late afternoon amd it is forecast to remain above freezing overnight into Saturday, with an 80 per cent chance of rain early Saturday morning.

"Some forecasts are now saying that could be 7mm. We are good now and it is difficult to know how that will progress under trhe covers and with cold, breezy conditions today."

Jack Pryor, clerk of the course at Huntindgon, said: "We are confident currently. We haven't got any frost in the ground this morning.

"The reason for the inspection is that it's not due to get very warm today and the wind chill is supposed to be quite low so there is a slight risk we could get some frost during the day, which would cause us a bit of an issue.

"But at the moment we're in a good position and we're hopeful racing will go ahead."