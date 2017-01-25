Fakenham will inspect for Thursday's card at 2pm on Wednesday PICTURE: Getty Images

Warwick and Fakenham to inspect for Thursday

WARWICK has joined Fakenham in calling an inspection for Thursday as the cold snap continues to threaten racing fixtures.

Officials at Warwick will inspect the course at 8am on Thursday in light of forecast temperatures of -1C and a significant wind chill overnight.

Frost covers are down in vulnerable areas and further fleecing of running lines will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

Fakenham's card is subject to a 2pm inspection on Wednesday but it looks unlikely to beat the hard frost that has hit the south of Britain, with clerk of the course David Hunter admitting they're up against it.

Frost is also forecast at Doncaster, which stages a two-day meeting on Friday and Saturday, but covers will be deployed on the whole track today.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan said: "We'll see what temperatures we get. Around -2C is forecast but with no real thaw on Thursday. Temperatures are then forecast to rise on Friday, with the potential of rain in the early hours of Saturday morning."

Cold in the Midlands

Uttoxeter clerk Charlie Moore is also hopeful of beating the weather, although there could be frost every night leading up to the track’s fixture on Saturday.

"We had a frost overnight and were -3C until 9am this morning," Moore said on Tuesday.

"Potentially we've got frosts every night including Friday if taking the most pessimistic forecast. But with the grass cover we've got and the protection we’ve got down and the forecast of a bit more warmth come Saturday we should be all right."

Fixture added at Taunton

An additional jumps fixture will be staged at Taunton on Friday in a bid to safeguard against any potential fixtures being lost to the weather.

Entries for the six-race card will close at noon on Wednesday, with declarations to be made by 10am Thursday.