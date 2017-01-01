Warren Greatrex: "He's come out of the Ascot race well" PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bumper hope Western Ryder set for festival

WESTERN RYDER, who won a Listed bumper at Ascot before Christmas, is likely to head straight to Cheltenham for the festival's championship edition, his trainer Warren Greatrex has outlined.

Well thought of by Greatrex, the five-year-old won easily at Ffos Las in May, but was turned over in a Market Rasen bumper in November.

He bounced back to win nicely under Gavin Sheehan at Ascot last month and is a general 25-1 for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in March.

"I think we'll go straight there," said Greatrex, who trains the son of Westerner for a syndicate that includes top golfers Lee Westwood and Darren Clarke.

"He's come out of the Ascot race well and we don't need to run again. Gavin said he had loads left at Ascot and he's tough, a hard horse with a turn of foot.

"I don't really like the Cheltenham race, but I think it's right up his street."