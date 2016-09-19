Lady Aurelia: already experienced the Rowley Mile in workouts PICTURE: Getty Images

Ward bullish Aurelia can dazzle in Cheveley Park

LADY AURELIA is ready to run her "best-ever race" on Saturday when she returns to a British racecourse for the first time since her stunning seven-length Queen Mary victory at Royal Ascot in June.

Having delivered one of the most memorable Royal Ascot displays in recent years when eclipsing her rivals in the Queen Mary, Lady Aurelia is odds-on for the Group 1 Connolly's Red Mills Cheveley Park Stakes and trainer Wesley Ward can see nothing "but green lights".

The juvenile filly, winner of the Prix Morny on her last start, has been staying at the National Stud in Newmarket for nearly a month and her preparation has been dealt with meticulously by Frankie Dettori, who has been in constant dialogue with Ward.

The trainer said on Monday: "He's a hell of an assistant that boy! We go over what we're going to do the next day the evening before and then, when I wake up, the first thing I get in the morning is a video report of her galloping and a video of him telling me exactly what he's going to do and what's done after the work.

"He's been the only one on her since the day of the Morny. From everything he's told me and everything I've seen on the video she continues to put weight on and be more composed and relaxed. Her workouts from week to week have been stronger.

"Lady Aurelia worked great on the Rowley Mile the day before yesterday and is ready to run her best-ever race."

Tale of the tape

Despite having to do his clock watching remotely, Ward has been pleased with what he has seen on tape and her last piece of work really set his pulse racing.

"Her last breeze I clocked it on video several times and she did a half-mile from pole to pole in 45.4 seconds, which was very quick," Ward added. "Frankie said she did everything well within herself and it was extremely quick, which means she likes the course.

"A lot of times you're going into big races and you're frightened of this or that, but by all the information I have on a consistent daily basis I don't see anything but green lights.

"She's a once-in-a-lifetime filly. I've been fortunate enough to have some very good ones and she's climbing her way to the top."