Walter Swinburn: died due to head injuries PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Swinburn died after tragic accident - coroner

WALTER SWINBURN lost his life as a result of "a tragic accident" at his London home, a coroner concluded on Thursday.

At a short inquest hearing held at Westminster Coroner's Court, Swinburn's death was attributed to the head injuries he sustained after falling 12 feet from his bathroom window.

Swinburn's father, Wally, who found his 55-year-old son at the hugely popular racing figure's Belgravia maisonette, explained his "theory" that Shergar's jockey had been left shaken after suffering an epileptic fit and had been trying to close a very stiff window when falling from the window sill onto the courtyard below.

Coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe expressed her "deep condolences" to the family, and said: "It seems there is little doubt his tragic death was due to an accident."

Speaking outside the court, Swinburn's brother Michael said: "As we thought, it was a tragic accident. The whole thing has been a big shock to us. It was a tragic, tragic accident."