Vroum Vroum Mag: has won 11 of 12 starts for Willie Mullins PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Vroum Vroum Mag the star act at Doncaster



VROUM VROUM MAG brings a touch of class to proceedings at Doncaster on Saturday where last year's Cheltenham Festival winner bids to follow in the hoofprints of her stablemate Annie Power, who landed the Grade 2 olbg.com Mares' Hurdle in 2014.

The eight-year-old takes a significant drop in trip and level of competition after her latest success in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle over three miles at Leopardstown in December.

Prior to that, Vroum Vroum Mag had suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Apple's Jade in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse and is rated 16lb clear of her nearest rival Midnight Jazz.

Trainer Willie Mullins said: "We could have waited to run her over a longer trip but this race fits in nicely to her schedule and looked a good opportunity for her. And she has shown herself to be quite versatile in terms of distance."

As Ruby Walsh is riding Un De Sceaux at Cheltenham, Paul Townend is reunited with the Willie Mullins-trained mare for the first time since December 2014 when the pair won a novice chase at Cork.

Vroum Vroum Mag is the 1-3 favourite to make it 12 wins from 13 starts since joining Mullins but, according to the market, her biggest threat could come from Paul Nicholls' Coillte Lass, who is unbeaten in three starts under rules.

Nicholls said: "She's done very well and has kept improving, but obviously Vroum Vroum Mag is going to be very hard to beat. There's good prize-money, so we'll see how she gets on."