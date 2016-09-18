Postponed: successes this year include the Coronation Cup at Epsom PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Varian: Versatility key to

Postponed's Arc chances

POSTPONED has a blend of speed and stamina which should help him deal with the traffic problems which often occur in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and big-field races at Chantilly.

That is the view of trainer Roger Varian, who offered an upbeat update on his Arc favourite with two weeks to go before Europe's biggest race.

"He's trained very well all year and he's worked like a good horse all year," Varian said. "Andrea [Atzeni, rider] is very happy with him and hopefully we get a clear two weeks before the race with him."

Speed and stamina

While the final field size and draw for this year's Arc, which is being run at Chantilly while Longchamp undergoes renovation work, have yet to be confirmed there is potential for tactical challenges to arise which could make things more difficult for Postponed.

However, Postponed showed enough speed to win the Juddmonte International over an extended 1m2f on his most recent outing, while Varian believes the five-year-old's performance when winning the Coronation Cup at Epsom in June shows he is up to whatever challenges come his way at Chantilly.

Varian told At The Races: "I think his performance in the Coronation Cup showed how adaptable he was. It was a tactical race that day and he travelled strongly and powered to the line. He showed great speed and stamina.

"He's an uncomplicated horse and what he's got going for him is he's incredibly versatile."

Postponed is the 7-2 favourite to capture the Arc at Chantilly on October 2.