Tim Vaughan: seeking a Cheltenham breakthrough with Dadsintrouble PICTURE: David Dew (racingpost.com/photos)

Vaughan 'full of hope' for Dadsintrouble



TIM VAUGHAN forecast that Dadsintrouble could start favourite when the fast-improving hurdler bids to give him an elusive first Cheltenham Festival success on Thursday.

The seven-year-old gained his third win in his last four completed starts when scoring at Haydock last month and is quoted at no bigger than 10-1 for the Pertemps Network Hurdle Final.

"I can see him going off favourite because a lot of the others have gone up a hell of a lot in the weights." the trainer said.

"We are on a handy weight down the bottom, we haven't had the hammering they've had so I can see us being right up there in the betting.

"What I like about him is he has a progressive profile and Cheltenham will probably suit him, it's a stiffer track than Haydock and that's what he wants. He's in great form and the yard has been flying all winter so we go there full of hope."

Tobefair (11st 8lb) and Presenting Percy (11st 11lb) head the betting on the Pertemps and Dadsintrouble is also entered in the 2m5f Coral Cup and the 2m4½f Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

But Thursday's 3m race, in which regular rider Alan Johns will draw a 3lb allowance, is his target - though he is not yet completely guaranteed a place in the line-up

"The Pertemps is the one we're going for," Vaughan said. "I think he wants a trip these days and if it's good ground the longer the trip the better.

"We're 27th in the list with 24 to run and apparently Caid du Berlais goes for the Ultima Chase so we only need two more to come out so he's got a strong chance of getting in."

Vaughan had Beshabar finish second in the National Hunt Chase six years but has still to break his duck at Cheltenham.

"It would mean the world to me were he to win," the trainer said. "We've done lots of things, had lots of winners, won a Grade 1 and won at Aintree, but this really would put the icing on the cake from a career point of view - it seems so elusive and it would make me a contented man.

"He needs to step up massively again and he's got an extra 7lb on his back but a lot of the others in the race have got to improve as well."

Simply taking on the best

Nicky Richards is happy to take on the odds-on favourite Douvan in Wednesday's Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

His Simply Ned is a best-priced 66-1 chance, having been beaten 15 lengths into third place behind the hot favourite at Leopardstown in December.

"He never lets us down," the trainer said on Racing UK. "He always runs a good race.

"He's got a mighty horse to beat but he's grand. We purposely gave him a break after Leopardstown and he's come back good and fresh."

