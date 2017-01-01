Bayern (far) defeats Toast Of New York and California Chrome PICTURE: Getty Images

Top owner Shah splits

with trainer Bob Baffert

USA: Breeders' Cup Classic-winning combination Bob Baffert and Kaleem Shah have split with Shah's horses moving to trainers Doug O'Neill and Art Sherman.

Owner Shah's patriotic red, white and blue silks were carried by a number of leading Baffert horses including the likes of 2014 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Bayern, Santa Anita Derby hero Dortmund and the Grade 2 winner Fed Biz.

Baffert revealed the relationship had ended in a statement to the Daily Racing Form on Saturday, and Shah added: "From my perspective, it was my desire to race horses with Bob as long as I had horses in training.

"I always wanted to have Bob as my trainer and it was not meant to be. There is a lot of sadness. We decided to move on."

O'Neill and Sherman, trainer of California Chrome, who will clash with Baffert's Arrogate in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at the end of the month, both expressed surprise and delight at the chance to train for the leading owner.

Shah, who founded IT consulting firm CALNET, is the son of Indian trainer Majeed Shah. He became a US citizen in the early 1990s.