Shaman Ghost dents Frosted Classic hopes

Report: USA, Saturday



Saratoga: Woodward Stakes (Grade 1) 1m1f, dirt, 3yo+

GODOLPHIN'S Frosted, whose jaw-dropping victory in the Met Mile in June made him one of the world's leading performers on Racing Post Ratings, was eased to a top-price 10-1 with Sky Bet for the Breeders' Cup Classic after managing only third behind Shaman Ghost (Jimmy Jerkens/Javier Castellano) in the Woodward Stakes.

The four-year-old followed up his Met Mile success with another Grade 1 in the Whitney and after California Chrome and Arrogate had underlined their Classic credentials recently he was expected to do the same.

However, the 2-5 favourite did not break cleanly under Joel Rosario and raced in midfield in the early stages, just off Shaman Ghost.

Frosted, trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, was forced wide to make his move and looked a big danger in the straight, but was outpointed by the 9-1 winner with stablemate Mubtaahij clinching second.

McLaughlin, who thought the way the race unfolded cost the powerful grey, would not be drawn on plans for Frosted, who also has the option of the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at North America's premier meeting where California Chrome heads the betting for the main race at around 6-4 with British bookmakers.

His defeat helped create another slice of Woodward history for the Jerkens family as the trainer's late father Allen, a Hall of Fame inductee, was no stranger to upsets in the race, saddling Prove Out to beat the legendary Secretariat in 1973.

"I grew up watching my dad run in all these races when I was a little kid and how important it was - the Brooklyn, the Suburban, the Woodward - because we were New York people and in New York racing all our lives," Jerkens said, quoted on the Daily Racing Form.

"It's what we want."

Next up for Shaman Ghost is the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont on October 8 where Mubtaahij could reoppose.

Also on Saturday



Saratoga: Spinaway Stakes (Grade 1) 7f, dirt, 2yo fillies

Todd Pletcher secured a record sixth win in the Spinaway Stakes, although he had to share the race with Tepin's trainer Mark Casse after Sweet Loretta (Javier Castellano) dead-heated with Pretty City Dancer (Irad Ortiz).

The pair - daughters of Tapit - were five and three-quarter lengths clear of the Pletcher-trained favourite Cherry Lodge.

"I thought we got beat at the wire because my filly got tired the last part," Castellano said. "But she responded all the way to the end. I am very proud of how she did it today."

Saratoga: Glens Falls Stakes (Grade 3) 1m3f, turf, 3yo+ fillies and mares

Khalid Abdullah's ex-Roger Charlton inmate Suffused (Bill Mott/Jose Ortiz) landed her first Graded victory when rallying late to deny Andreas Wohler's German raider Arles.