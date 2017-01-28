Gulfstream Park: plays host to the inaugural Pegasus World Cup PICTURE: Leslie Martin

Relentless Imperative grinds out Poseidon win



Report: USA, Saturday

Gulfstream Park: Poseidon Hcap (Listed) 1m1f, dirt, 4yo+

ODDS-ON favourite Stanford came unstuck in the Pegasus World Cup consolation race when he was beaten on the nod by Imperative (Bob Hess/Antonio Gallardo) after a relentless stretch drive.

Sent off a 7-1 shot, Imperative needed every yard of the Gulfstream stretch to edge past Stanford, who was carrying the Michael Tabor colours in the $400,000 contest.

The seven-year-old gelding, who won by a head, was having his first run for new owners in the shape of Loooch Racing Stables and Imaginary Stables, who bought him privately at the end of last year as a possible contender for the Pegasus itself. Loooch Stables principal Ron Paolucci came to a deal instead with Pegasus 'stakeholder' Dan Schafer to run War Story.

"I needed a horse - I needed a backup for War Story," said Paolucci. "Me and Dan talked about needing a second horse. I tried to get him into the big race and I didn't have any takers. The way he trained over this track, we knew he was going to run good. To beat Stanford he had to run really good, and he did."

Imperative had won only one of his previous 20 races but that one had been worth winning as he shocked Game On Dude to win the $1.5 million Charles Town Classic in 2014.