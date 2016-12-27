There was Grade 1 action at Santa Anita on Boxing Day PICTURE: Getty Images

Mind Your Biscuits lands Malibu on Boxing Day

Report: USA, Monday

Santa Anita: Malibu Stakes (Grade 1) 7f, dirt, 3yo

IT'S been a good Chrsitmas period for Mind Your Biscuits and his 22-year-old trainer Robert Falcone Jr.

Last week, the three-year-old connection’s learned that he will be promoted from third place to second behind Drefong in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint after the disqualification of ‘runner-up’ Masochsitic with a failed drug test.

Then in front of a 46,514 crowd on Boxing Day at Santa Anita, Mind Your Biscuits wore down duelling front-runner Sharp Azteca by a half-length to take the $300,000 Malibu, in the process registering a first Grade 1 trainer for his trainer.

Falcone, a former assistant to trainer Dominick Schettino, is the son of longtime racehorse owner Robert Falcone Sr. He took out a licence in 2014 and now has 17 horses in his barn.

"He bounced out of the Breeders' Cup great and he gets over the track so well," said Falcone of Mind Your Biscuits, who was a 3.7-1 chance. "He just proved today again that he's a great horse."

Winning jockey Joel Rosario added: "I was a little concerned in the stretch. We were closer than we have ever been before. They were smoking up front. We got a little late kick and he took off."

Also on Monday

Santa Anita: La Brea Stakes (Grade 1) 7f, dirt, 3yo fillies

Sent off a 12-1 shot, Constellation (Jerry Hollendorfer/Flavien Prat) dug in late to score by a half-length over Finley'luckycharm. Having scored at Turf Paradise last month, she was winning for the second time since joining her west-coast trainer following her departure from Steve Asmussen's operation.