Sue Martin: still going strong in the saddle PICTURE: Tampa Bay Downs

Great-grandmother

rides winner at age of 62

USA: Sue Martin is living proof of the old adage that 'age is but a number', as the 62-year-old great-grandmother rode a winner at Tampa Bay Downs on Sunday.

Martin, who will turn 63 soon, is married to trainer Wayne Martin, and she rode a winner for her husband when the five-year-old Blue Haze Of Fire scored for the first time in a claimer.

The winner paid out at $53.80, and was Martin's first success since 2014. However she rode the first winner over 40 years ago in 1974, having started riding a year earlier.

"I didn't know how she would like going a mile (and 40 yards), but she's been training really well," Martin told the Paulick Report.

The jockey has seven children, 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and as a devout Christian, credits her longevity to God.

She added: "I've broken every bone in my body, I have a titanium leg and I have a plate and screws in my arm. I just follow the lead of the Lord and try to be obedient."

She also has no plans to retire yet, and joked: "I think I have the mount back on Blue."