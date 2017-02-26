Girvin's star on the rise at Fair Grounds



Report: USA, Saturday

Fair Grounds: Risen Star Stakes (Grade 2) 1m½f, dirt, 3yo

Making only his second start on dirt, Girvin (Joe Sharp/Brian Hernandez) drew clear inside the final furlong to claim a surprise victory in the Risen Star by a couple of lengths.

In a race where Kentucky Derby hope Mo Town was a major disappointment, 8-1 shot Girvin benefited from a ground-saving ride as he improved from mid-division before being angled out in the stretch drive to win his race.

"He travelled like a true professional and in just his third career start to do what he did today proves what a special horse he is," said jockey Brian Hernandez. "From here on, the races will get tougher but he's the right kind of horse. He has a lot of athletic ability and he looks like he'll keep getting better and better."

The Louisiana Derby is Girvin's next target.

Also on Saturday

Fair Grounds: Rachel Alexandra Stakes (Grade 2) 1m½f, dirt, 3yo fillies

Farrell (Wayne Catalano/Channing Hill) stamped herself a leading contender for the Kentucky Oaks with an all-the-way victory over a good field. She scored by three and a half from outsider Majestic Quality with Breeders' Cup runner-up Valadorna only third.

Gulfstream Park: Gulfstream Park Sprint (Grade 3) 6½f, dirt, 4yo+

Returning from an eight-month layoff, Unified (Jimmy Jerkens/Jose Ortiz) led all the way and just held on from odds-on favourite Mind Your Biscuits, who closed strongly from well off the pace.