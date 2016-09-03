Frosted: two good wins since being beaten in the Dubai World Cup PICTURE: Jessie Holmes/ Equisport Photos

Frosted aims to stamp authority on Woodward

Preview: USA, Saturday 10.46pm BST, ATR

Saratoga: Woodward Stakes (Grade 1) 1m1f, 3yo +, dirt

A WEEK on from Arrogate's barnstorming win in the Travers Stakes which catapulted him into second favouritism for the Breeders' Cup Classic the former occupant of that slot Frosted (Kiaran McLaughlin/Joel Rosario) struts his stuff at the same course.

The Godolphin-owned grey has not looked back since a disappointing effort when fifth to California Chrome in the Dubai World Cup, with strong wins in the Grade 1 Met Mile at Belmont and the Grade 1 Whitney over this course and distance.

McLaughlin told bloodhorse.com: "Frosted's doing great since his last race. We're looking forward to it.

"His last race wasn't a 'wow' off-the-charts race on numbers and things, so we thought we could run back in four weeks."

His chief rival among the eight other runners looks to be Bradester (Eddie Kenneally/Joe Bravo), winner of the Stephen Foster Handicap in June before a comfortable success on the slop at Monmouth last time.

Frosted's stablemate Mubtaahij (Irad Ortiz) is also an interesting runner. He was second in the Dubai World Cup for Mike de Kock and finished a close third to Effinex in a Grade 2 at Santa Anita on his first run since switching to the USA.

"I think he has improved since the Suburban," McLaughlin said of Mubtaahij. "Since being here, he's been doing really well. Irad feels like he knows him better now after riding him last time, (that he) learned a little something about him, so we'll see how it goes. We think he's going to run big."

Also on Saturday

Saratoga: Spinaway Stakes (Grade 1) 7f, 2yo fillies, dirt

Trainer Todd Pletcher sends two fillies into battle for this contest as he bids to win back-to-back runnings of this important race.

Cherry Lodge (John Velazquez) is the better fancied over her stablemate Sweet Loretta (Javier Castellano) after an impressive debut success at Saratoga last month.

Runway Doll (Steve Asmussen/Jose Ortiz) could be the potential spoiler for Pletcher.

Saratoga: Glens Falls Stakes (Grade 3) 1m3f, 3yo+ f&m, turf

There is European interest in this contest with Arles (Joel Rosario) representing trainer Andreas Wohler.

Top US turf trainer Chad Brown has a strong hand in this with Guapaza (Javier Castellano) and Ball Dancing (Junior Alvarado), while the former Roger Charlton-trained Suffused goes for Bill Mott in the colours of Juddmonte Farms.