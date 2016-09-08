Stopchargingmaria (centre): was a three-time Grade 1 winner PICTURE: Wendy Wooley/EquiSport Photos

Connections retire top

mare Stopchargingmaria



USA: Last year's Breeders' Cup Distaff winner Stopchargingmaria has been retired with connections feeling the five-year-old is no longer interested in racing.

Trained by Todd Pletcher for Town And Country Racing LLC, Stopchargingmaria battled to a neck win over Stellar Wind to capture the Distaff, one of three Grade 1 wins in her career along with the 2014 Alabama Stakes and the 2014 American Oaks.

Pletcher told TDN: "Stopchargingmaria is not only one of the best fillies we have had in our barn, she has become part of the family. We are sending her home sound and happy.

"After a Breeders' Cup Championship, three Grade 1 wins and over $3 million in earnings, she deserves a great retirement."

Kiki Courtelis, CEO of Town And Country Racing, added: "While we were hoping Stopchargingmaria would be able to defend her Breeders' Cup title, she is giving us signs that she is ready to start the next phase of her life.

"She has given us so much joy, it is our turn to give back to her by honoring her wishes. We are thrilled to have her home sound."

Stopchargingmaria, who was a 16-1 chance for the Distaff, retires as the winner of nine of her 18 starts and total prize-money of $3,014,000 (£2,257,000).