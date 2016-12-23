Arrogate: set for rematch with California Chrome in the Pegasus World Cup PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Arrogate team acquire Pegasus World Cup place

USA: The potential rematch between Breeders' Cup Classic one-two Arrogate and California Chrome in the Pegasus World Cup has moved a significant step closer after Juddmonte entered into a private deal to purchase a place in the $12 million showpiece from Coolmore.

No details of the transaction have been disclosed but it has been announced the Juddmonte-owned Arrogate, who worked over seven furlongs at Santa Anita on Wednesday, will continue his preparation with the world's new richest race in mind.

The inaugural Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the brainchild of Frank Stronach, will be run at Gulfstream Park on January 28 over nine furlongs on dirt.

The race is restricted to 12 horses with would-be participants purchasing a place for $1 million. The owners then have the option to race, lease, share a starter or sell their place.

California Chrome, whose owners had already secured a spot, warmed up for the race by breaking the track record in the Winter Challenge at Los Alamitos last weekend.