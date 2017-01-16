Arrogate: just gets the better of California Chrome in the Classic PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Arrogate 'right on schedule' for Pegasus

USA: Trainer Bob Baffert declared that Arrogate is "right on schedule" for the $12 million Pegasus World Cup and a rematch with California Chrome, after the Breeders' Cup Classic winner was put through a six-furlong workout at Santa Anita on Sunday.

The Pegasus World Cup - which takes place at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 28 - is the world's richest race and is set to feature the two highest-rated horses in the world in Arrogate and California Chrome.

Arrogate has not raced since memorably beating California Chrome in the Breeders' Cup Classic in November, and was withdrawn from his intended prep run in the San Pasqual Stakes earlier this month due to a wet track. However, Baffert has managed to get a couple of solid workouts into Arrogate and the trainer expressed his delight after the latest six-furlong gallop, which was completed in 1:12.29.

'Really impressed'

Baffert said: "He went really well. Every work he is progressing and getting closer. Today he was really picking it up - he was clicking right along.

"I couldn't be more happy right now. He's right on schedule. Today what I saw I was really impressed with...I'm really happy with the way he went."

The trainer added: "We're all getting excited about it [the Pegasus World Cup] now. I don't want to jinx myself but everything looks fantastic."

California Chrome, who is set to retire after the Pegasus, heads the big-race betting at 5-4. Arrogate can be backed at 6-4, while it is 12-1 bar the two.