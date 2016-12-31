Arrogate (far): back in action at Santa Anita ahead of Pegasus WC tilt PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Arrogate returns for Pegasus World Cup prep

Preview: USA, Sunday 12 midnight GMT

Santa Anita: San Pasqual Stakes (Grade 2) 1m1/2f, dirt, 4yo+

AFTER California Chrome's easy victory at Los Alamitos, his Breeders' Cup Classic conqueror Arrogate (Bob Baffert/Mike Smith) faces what looks a slightly more tricky assignment on Sunday at Santa Anita.

RELATED LINKS San Pasqual card

The Juddmonte superstar has his prep run for his Pegasus World Cup rematch with California Chrome in the San Pasqual Stakes, a potential 'banana skin' of a Grade 2 contest four weeks before what will be the world's richest race at Gulfstream Park on January 28.

Not only is the 1m1/2f distance a wee bit on the short side for Arrogate but he faces four rivals, all of whom have previous graded-stakes victories to their name, including Grade 1 victor Midnight Storm.

'The rain has me a little bit worried'

Bob Baffert, who gave Arrogate the go-ahead to run after a fast work at Santa Anita on Tuesday, admitted to concerns about forecast rain disrupting his training regimen. "He went really well Tuesday, really easy," he said. "The rain has me a little bit worried, but I didn't want to be waiting too long to put a race into him.

"The San Pasqual will be his hard work. From here on out with the rain, things are going to be spotty, so you've got to go. I want to get a race into him, but it's not going to be easy. There are some nice horses in there."

Even so, after five consecutive victories including a blistering Travers Stakes before the Classic, Arrogate - drawn on the outside of a five-runner field - will justifiably start a long odds-on favourite for the $200,000 event, won 12 months ago by his arch-rival California Chrome.

In opposition

Chief opponent on New Year's Day is likely to be Midnight Storm (Phil d'Amato/Rafael Bejarano), who is better known as a turf performer. He won the Grade 1 Shoemaker Mile here in June and was third in the Breeders' Cup Mile before switching to the main dirt track at Del Mar for a near-eight-length score in Grade 3 company.

Also lining up is Los Alamitos Derby winner Accelerate (John Sadler/Tyler Baze), third last time out in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile.