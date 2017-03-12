Gordon Elliott: trainer has three chances in richest chase run at Naas PICTURE: Alain Barr (racingpost.com/photos)

Ucello leads Elliott squad in Leinster National

THE Ladbrokes-sponsored Leinster National is the most valuable chase ever run at Naas with €59,000 up for grabs to the winner and with such prize-money on offer, a typically competitive field of 19 will contest the 3m contest.

A big prize means a big challenge for Gordon Elliott as the Meath trainer has a strong hand in Grand National-bound Ucello Conti, Rightdownthemiddle and Space Cadet.

"Ucello Conti is in very good form and he’ll love the ground," said Elliott. "He has plenty of weight but he’s been working well.

"Rightdownthemiddle would have a good each-way chance if he handles the ground, but that’s a worry. Space Cadet should handle the step up in trip well and I think he’ll run well."

Mullins pins hopes on Sambremont

Willie Mullins relies solely on Sambremont as he bids to record his first win since Ballytrim scored in this back in 2010.

"He produced his best effort for some time in a Grand National Trial at Punchestown last time," the trainer said. "That was over three and a half miles but the step back to three on really testing ground should suit him here.

"We’ve always thought there was a staying handicap chase in him. He should have a good chance of being in the money."