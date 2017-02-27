Politologue and Twiston-Davies in action at Kempton last month PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Politologue's my best chance - Twiston-Davies



SAM TWISTON-DAVIES, who has a strong book of rides for this year's Cheltenham Festival, has nominated leading JLT Chase hope Politologue as his best chance of a winner at the four-day meeting.

The jockey rides for Britain's champion trainer Paul Nicholls, his father – and Cheltenham stalwart – Nigel and handicap targeter Richard Newland, and is between a 10-1 and 14-1 chance to be top rider.

Twiston-Davies, who was in the Racing Post offices on Wednesday and starred on the weekend review Postcast, as well as a Facebook Live chat in which he revealed he still shares a room with his brother Willy, said: "I think Politologue has a strong chance. He's done a lot of things right.

"It was disappointing to get beaten at Haydock, but I don't think he lost much in defeat as he gave the winner 3lb. He'll have a hood and ear plugs and that should help him switch off better. He's becoming the finished article."

He also likes the chances of Betfair Hurdle winner Ballyandy, although is unsure which race he will contest.

"Ballyandy would have a strong chance wherever he goes," he said. "You'd like to think after winning a race like the Betfair the Supreme could be the race, but in a Neptune they go just that gear slower and he might just have too much pace for them.

"He showed a good turn of foot in the Betfair and I'm pleased I don't have to make the decision."

Sam Twiston-Davies: "The New One has a bit of class about him" PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

On his best chance in the championship races he added: "The Champion Hurdle is very competitive and looks very open. The New One has a bit of class about him. The race is cutting up and if we get into a good rhythm on the front end they can be hard to peg back on the old track.

"I'm a big believer that when you've missed your chance you've missed it, but if there's ever a year for a second chance this looks like it."

'Altior would beat Douvan'

Twiston-Davies, who nominated Dodging Bullets in the Grand Annual and Romain De Senam in the Close Brothers as two to look out for in handicaps, also stated his belief Altior would beat Douvan if the pair lined up in this year's Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

"Altior looks a true champion," he said. "I love the way he's gone through his novice season. I'd side with him in a Champion Chase against Douvan. I think he's a real worldie."

Pop over to our Facebook page to watch our Live chat with Sam Twiston-Davies in which he gives himself a score out of ten for the season so far, talks all things Cheltenham, and reveals whether he would rather be the next Ruby Walsh or Sir Anthony McCoy