Daniel Steele: has three runners in action on Tuesday PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Trio of Steele runners being backed for Tuesday

A POTENTIAL gamble was unfolding on Monday evening, with a trio of runners trained by Daniel Steele all slashed in price for Tuesday's meetings.

Steele has been involved in gambles before, as he was the owner of a quartet of horses that were backed in November 2015. All four were then trained by Sheena West, but the plot went awry, with none of the runners even making the frame.

The three runners that have been backed are According To Them and Landscape, who are both in action over jumps at Lingfield, and Pulsating on the all-weather at Wolverhampton.

According To Them has failed to complete four of his last five starts, but the 13-year-old is now as short as 6-1 (from 40) for the 3.00 at Lingfield.

Landscape, who was also part of the 2015 gamble, has also been struggling to finish his races recently, yet is 3-1 (from 10) for the 4.00.

Pulsating's claims are more obvious for the claimer at Wolverhampton (3.20) as he has performed well in plating company, and is a course-and-distance winner.

He is now a general 3-1 shot as well having been as big as 10-1.

'Tread with caution'

William Hill spokesman Jon Ivan-Duke confirmed the firm had seen money for the Steele runners, but they were not facing large liabilities.

"We have been partially exposed to the gamble but our traders were on top of it very quickly and cut prices accordingly," Ivan-Duke said.

"These gambles go awry more often than they land and any punters getting involved now have missed the prices. They should tread with caution as they could be getting involved in something that they don't necessarily know anything more about than we do."