Treve streaks to her 2014 Arc victory under Thierry Jarnet PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Thierry Jarnet, rider

of Treve, set to retire

THIERRY JARNET, who guided the remarkable Treve to back-to-back victories in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, has retired.

Jarnet, who will be 50 next month, said a problem with his knee had become too much to allow him to continue riding and that he would be ending a dazzling career in which is was crowned champion jockey four times and won a host of top races around the world, including the Arc four times.

He said: "It's a problem that is taking time to improve so will require further treatment. I couldn't carry on with the treatment and return to race-riding, it was always going to be one or the other. I'd already decided on continuing with the treatment for the knee and so, in my opinion, the best thing to do was to retire.

"The knee is very important in race-riding and without full confidence in it, I would have found it difficult to ride competitively. But that's life and I've had wonderful career. You need to know the right moment to call time."

Jarnet joined Andre Fabre as stable jockey in 1990 and claimed a number of top races for the trainer, including his first Arc on Subotica in 1992, the 1994 Coronation Cup on Apple Tree and the 1995 2,000 Guineas on Pennekamp.

The rider also landed the 1994 Arc on Carnegie but had to wait until Treve in 2013 to claim the race again before steering her to a blockbusting success 12 months later.

Relationships that matter

Jarnet paid tribute to Treve's trainer Criquette Head-Maarek and to Freddy Head, who he rode many big winners for including six Group 1s on Moonlight Cloud, as well as Fabre.

"Among the people who have really defined my career I have always had a great relationship with the whole Head family," he said. "I learnt a lot from Freddy early in my career while he was still riding and I rode for Freddy. With all of them it was more than just a working relationship and the bonds forged together were stronger than merely of a jockey and a trainer.

"I also learnt an enormous amount during the nine years that I worked with Andre Fabre. Those relationships meant I got to ride some great champions that everyone remembers including Treve and Moonlight Cloud, Subotica and many others."

He added: "I have been very lucky to be associated with some great horses. And it was a great bonus to ride some of those horses when I was bearing down on the age of 50. They have been a source of great joy because, for all jockeys, the goal is always to ride good horses."

Recuperation is top priority for Jarnet at the moment with the rider yet to decide what he wants to do now he has quit the saddle.

"Sandrine [Tarrou, Jarnet's partner] doesn't have any racehorses at the moment so I will concentrate on getting healthy and take some time out before deciding what comes next," he said.

Thierry Jarnet: champion jockey in France four times PICTURE: Getty Images

Thierry Jarnet CV



Born: March 24, 1967

First winner: Danini, Cagnes-sur-Mer, February 1985

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winners: 4 (joint record) Subotica (1992), Carnegie (1994), Treve (2013, 2014)

British Classic winner: Pennekamp (1995 2,000 Guineas)

Other British Group 1 winners: Tel Quel (1991 Champion Stakes), Apple Tree (1994 Coronation Cup), Pennekamp (1994 Dewhurst Stakes)

Prix de Diane winner: Treve (2013)

Grand Prix de Paris winners: Subotica (1991), Homme De Loi (1992), Grape Tree Road (1996), Slickly (1999)

Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner: Tin Horse (2011)

Poule d'Essai des Pouliches winner: Bluemamba (2000)

Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winners: Apple Tree (1994), Carnegie (1995), Ange Gabriel (2002, 2003), Treve (2015)

Prix d'Ispahan winners: Arcangues (1993), Croco Rouge (1999)

Prix Jacques le Marois winner: Moonlight Cloud (2013)

Prix Vermeille winners: Intrepidity (1993), Treve (2015)

Prix Royal-Oak winner: Sunshack (1995)

Hong Kong Vase winner: Ange Gabriel (2002)

Most wins in a season: 158 (1994)

Champion jockey in France: 4 times (1992-95)

Shergar Cup Individual winner: 2016