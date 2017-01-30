Daniel Steele: was going to have three runners on Tuesday PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Steele left bemused by gamble on his runners



A POTENTIAL gamble had snowballed on Monday evening, with a trio of runners trained by Daniel Steele all slashed in price for Tuesday's meetings.

But it was a surprise to the trainer to see the horses had been backed, and he said on Monday night: "It's nothing to do with me. I got a message to say that all three had been backed, but Landscape won't run as he scoped dirty this afternoon but I've been too busy to declare him a non-runner. He will be scratched in the morning."

Regarding the chances of his other two runners, According To Them and Pulsating, Steele added: "Pulsating has an obvious chance, but I'd be shocked if According To Them won as he's shown zilch in two starts this season. I've booked Gavin Sheehan and put blinkers on but he has to improve markedly."

According To Them has failed to complete four of his last five starts, but the 13-year-old is now a 2-1 chance (from 40) for the 3.00 at Lingfield.

Pulsating has performed well in plating company, and is a course-and-distance winner. He is now around 6-4 for the 3.20 at Wolverhampton having been 9-1.

Landscape, who was also part of the 2015 gamble, has also been struggling to finish his races recently, yet is now favourite for the 4.30 at Lingfield having started at 10-1.

'Tread with caution'

William Hill spokesman Jon Ivan-Duke confirmed the firm had seen money for the Steele runners, but they were not facing large liabilities.

"We have been partially exposed to the gamble but our traders were on top of it very quickly and cut prices accordingly," Ivan-Duke said.

"These gambles go awry more often than they land and any punters getting involved now have missed the prices. They should tread with caution as they could be getting involved in something that they don't necessarily know anything more about than we do."