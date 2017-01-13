Any single winner this week could have a shot at a seven-figure sum

Tough races to overcome in search of Scoop6 prize



KEMPTON'S 32Red Lanzarote Hurdle and Warwick's Betfred Classic Chase are just two of the races punters will need to find the winner of to claim a share of this week's bumper Scoop6.

The bet rolled over again last week leaving £658,592 in the win fund and a further £201,811 in the bonus pool. Any single winner this week is likely to have the chance to make themselves a millionaire by capturing the bonus.

Andrew Griffiths, spokesman for Totepool, said: "These huge combined rollovers throw up the real possibility of creating a Scoop6 millionaire. It's unlikely to happen tomorrow but it leaves the mouthwatering prospect of a punter needing one more winner to land a million next weekend."

An amendment has been made to the Scoop6 rules from Saturday so that if any Scoop6 race is not run due to an abandonment then the win fund will consist only of money bet in on the day and any rollover fund will not be part of the prize.

Scoop6 races: Leg 1: 2.25 Warwick, Leg 2: 2.40 Kempton, Leg 3: 3.00 Warwick, Leg 4: 3.15 Kempton, Leg 5: 3.35 Warwick, Leg 6: 3.45 Kempton