Meydan: set to be testing on Saturday after signifcant rain PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Torrential rain forces going change in Dubai



THE going at Meydan for the Dubai World Cup meeting has significantly eased following relentless rain in Dubai in the last 24 hours.

The ground on the turf course is now described as yielding from good, while the dirt course is now muddy from fast.

The first race is due to take place at 11.45am, with the Dubai World Cup, featuring the world's highest-rated horse Arrogate, set to be run at 4.45pm.

With a changeable forecast it is hard to predict what the weather will bring later, and there is a threat of further rain during racing.