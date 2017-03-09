Top Gamble: set to test his mettle in Champion Chase PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Top Gamble added to Champion Chase field

DOUVAN, many people's idea of a Cheltenham Festival banker, will face a maximum of 14 rivals for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase following the six-day entries stage.

The Willie Mullins-trained chaser heads the betting at a best-priced 1-3, and although unlikely, a matchup with Racing Post Arkle favourite Altior is still technically possible as he was left in by Nicky Henderson.

Top Gamble was supplemented into the race for Kerry Lee at a cost of £17,500, with Fox Norton, God's Own and Vroum Vroum Mag also entered.

Which race Neon Wolf will contest is one of the questions ante-post punters are dying to know the answer to, and Harry Fry's crack novice hurdler was left in the Neptune along with 39 others.

However, Ballyandy's festival target was determined, with Nigel Twiston-Davies's runner now heading to the Supreme having been removed from the Neptune entries.

For the RSA, 26 entries remain, including O O Seven, Might Bite and Whisper.