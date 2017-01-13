Valseur Lido: picked up a knock on the gallops on Friday morning PICTURE: Alain Barr (racingpost.com/photos)

Valseur Lido likely to miss rest of season

JUST two days after calling time on the brilliant career of Don Cossack, Gigginstown House Stud were dealt another blow after it emerged top chaser Valseur Lido is likely to miss the rest of the season.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Grade 1 winner sustained an injury on the gallops and was being assessed on Friday morning.

"He is currently in Fethard equine hospital after picking up a knock on the gallops this morning," the trainer said.

The extent of the injury remains unclear, but De Bromhead added: "At the moment, I am waiting to hear back from the vet, but there is a strong possibility that he is out for the season."

Valseur Lido began his season with a wide-margin victory in the JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal in November before finishing fourth in the Lexus Chase at Leopardstown last month.

Valseur Lido had been a general 8-1 chance for the Ryanair Chase and a 25-1 shot for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.