Tommy Dowling: suffered horrific injuries at Fontwell PICTURE: Hugh Routledge

Rider Dowling to return

to saddle at Plumpton

CONDITIONAL jockey Tommy Dowling is set to complete a stunning recovery from injury when he rides Baltic Storm at Plumpton on Sunday.

Dowling, 24, suffered a horrific fall on his first ride of the new jumps season on My Anchor at Fontwell on April 29, leaving him with two metal plates in his back, two broken ribs, a broken collarbone and a fractured shoulder.

After spending much of his recovery at Oaksey House rehabilitation centre in Lambourn, Dowling was cleared to return to the racecourse on Monday September 12.

His comeback to race riding represents a remarkably quick recovery for Dowling, who experts predicted would be out for at least six months after the incident, but he has defied all expectations.

"I've got the go-ahead to return to race riding and will be riding at Plumpton on Sunday," said Dowling. "I'll be on my favourite horse Baltic Storm so I'm delighted.

"The boss (Charlie Mann) was going to take me off the horse because he didn't think I'd be fit enough, but we talked it through and I've persuaded him to put me on the ride. I've worked really hard and I'm as fit as a fiddle.

"I'm looking forward to getting back in the saddle and can't for Sunday, if all goes well he should have a very good chance of winning the race."

Dowling finished last season with six wins to his name, but had high hopes of a successful 2016-17 campaign before the injury setback.

"Obviously it was disappointing to be out as I was hoping to challenge for the conditionals' title this season, but now I think that may be beyond me. I'll look to ride as many winners as I can."