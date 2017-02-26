Tombstone: will line up in the Champion Hurdle next month PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Tombstone to undertake Champion Hurdle task

TOMBSTONE, who lowered the colours of Jezki earlier this month at Gowran Park, will be added to the field for the Stan James Champion Hurdle, trainer Gordon Elliott revealed on Sunday.

Fourth in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at last season's Cheltenham Festival, Tombstone is going to be supplemented by owners Gigginstown House Stud, with this year's race an open betting heat.

Favourite is Buveur D'Air, but he can be backed at 7-2, and connections of Tombstone have decided to add their hat to the ring.

Elliott said in his Betfair blog: "It looks an open race this year so we have decided to supplement Tombstone for the Champion Hurdle. He has come out of the Red Mills race in great shape so we are happy to take our chances.

"Obviously he needs to improve but he hasn't got many miles on the clock and the turnaround in form with Jezki was very encouraging.''

Tombstone was already quoted in the Champion Hurdle market by some firms before the news was confirmed, and he was cut to 8-1 (from 10) by bet365, but can be backed at double the price by the sponsors.