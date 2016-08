Tom O'Ryan's funeral will be held in Malton, North Yorkshire

DETAILS have been released for the funeral of former Racing Post journalist Tom O'Ryan, who died on Tuesday aged 61.

The service will take place at 11am on Monday, September 12 at St Leonard & St Mary Church near the centre of Malton, where O'Ryan lived for many years.

The full address is: St Leonard & St Mary Roman Catholic Church, Church Hill, Malton, YO17 7EJ.