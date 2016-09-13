Adrian Heskin (yellow silks) rode Martello Towerto victory in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival in 2015 PICTURE: Getty Images

Heskin replaces Brennan as stable jockey to George



ADRIAN HESKIN is to succeed Paddy Brennan as first jockey to Tom George, the trainer announced on Tuesday.

Cheltenham Festival winning jockey Heskin, 24, rode as first jockey to leading Irish owner Barry Connell until April this year, but will now relocate to Britain to team up with George at Slad in Gloucestershire.

Heskin has ridden nearly 200 winners in Britain and Ireland, enjoying big race success on Martello Tower in last year's Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle. He first came to prominence when landing the 2010 Bet365 Gold Cup on Church Island when still a 7lb claimer.

Breaking the news on his website, George said: "This season we have made the exciting appointment of Adrian Heskin as first jockey at Down Farm.

"At 24 this talented rider has got experience under his belt, ambition and we both greatly look forward to working with the horses here."

George added: "Paddy Brennan and I have had some big days together over the past seasons and I very much hope to be able to give him more winning rides in the future."