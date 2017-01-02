Colin Tizzard: has had a stunning run over the Christmas period PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Tizzard team out for more National success

THE Colin Tizzard team have been carrying all before them lately and Sartorial Elegance has an obvious chance of providing them with a second National winner just six days after Native River won the Welsh version at Chepstow.

RELATED LINKS 2.50 Plumpton card

The six-year-old has taken a 15lb hike up the handicap for his easy defeat of Tothemoonandback here last month, but that came on just his third start over fences and he has plenty of scope for improvement.

"He's gone up 15lb for winning what was an ordinary race here, but he did it really nicely and certainly looks like a horse heading in the right direction," said Joe Tizzard, assistant trainer to father Colin.

"It's another step up but he looks like one of the few improvers in the race and the earlier Fontwell run has turned out strong form. Track and trip suit and he's got an obvious chance," added Tizzard.

Sartorial Elegance is bred to improve again over this longer trip, and his opponents are largely exposed, although Tothemoonandback should not be underestimated on these revised terms.

As for his rivals, Dawson City remains a novice over fences after eight attempts, but this race looks made for him, just as it did 12 months ago when the meeting was abandoned at the halfway stage owing to atrocious conditions and the big race postponed until the end of March.

He has not enjoyed much luck and last time was brought down in the Wincanton chase in which there were no finishers, but he stays well and enjoys soft ground.