The Tin Man: has won five of his nine career starts PICTURE: Getty Images

Tin Man out to show he has the heart in sprint

THE TIN MAN is set to follow the yellow brick road up to Haydock on Saturday when he will bid to give James Fanshawe a second success in the Group 1 32Red Sprint Cup in the past four years.

The progressive four-year-old has a different profile to Fanshawe's 2012 winner Society Rock, who was already a Group 1 winner when he headed north from Newmarket to overcome the doubters in the speed test.

Fanshawe recalled: "The main thing I remember about Society Rock was that I didn't think he'd handle the ground as it was firm.

"Society Rock couldn't read minds and won nicely, and we're looking forward to the weekend when Tom Queally will ride."

The Tin Man, 13-2 third favourite with the sponsor, has not been seen since registering his biggest success in the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury almost six weeks ago.

Like some others in Newmarket, The Tin Man was laid low by an infection for a time after that and was forced to miss an engagement in France as well as the Nunthorpe Stakes. But the son of Equiano is now fully recovered and has looked as good as ever in his recent work.

Fanshawe added: "We were going to take The Tin Man to the Prix Maurice de Gheest after he'd won at Newbury but he picked up an infection.

"We then avoided York but he's back on track now and worked nicely at the weekend. He wasn't beaten far behind some of the other contenders in the Diamond Jubilee and it looks another closely matched race."