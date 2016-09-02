Time Test: has endured a frustrating campaign PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Time Test taking a break as future plans unknown



TIME TEST is "unlikely" to run in next month's Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot according to trainer Roger Charlton, while future plans for the four-year-old are up in the air.

RELATED LINKS Champion Stakes card

Charlton was speaking after the Time Test's regular pacemaker Countermeasure had landed odds of 1-9 in an Ascot maiden.

The trainer revealed Time Test is taking a break from his Beckhampton base, and is at owner Khalid Abdullah's Juddmonte breeding operation in Newmarket.

"He lost a bit of condition and I wasn't entirely happy with his work leading up to the Juddmonte International," Charlton said. "He is on holiday at Juddmonte and there are no plans for the future. I think it depends on how he does there as to what his plans are.

"The Champion Stakes is unlikely at this stage, and his future is in the melting pot. Whether he goes to America to race or continues here is undecided."

Time Test, a Royal Ascot winner at three, has this year won the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown and the Group 2 Sky Bet Stakes at York.

He was third to Hawkbill in the Coral-Eclipse in between and was trading at between 10-1 and 14-1 in Champion Stakes betting headed by Fascinating Rock at around 7-1.