Willie Mullins: was all smiles after a magical Thursday at Cheltenham PICTURE: Getty Images

Three things to take from day three of the festival

Just one day remains of the Cheltenham Festival this year and it has been another memorable one. We look at three things to take away from day three for the rest of the meeting.

Marvellous Mullins joins the party

YOU cannot keep a good man down, and when that man has the services of the best jockey around and a multitude of good horses then it becomes all but impossible.

However, there was some sense of concern about whether Willie Mullins, so long the dominant force, would even get a place on the winner's board this week; even the impossible happened and Douvan met with defeat in the Champion Chase.

The drought ended with a monsoon on Thursday as Yorkhill, Un De Sceaux and Nichols Canyon all landed Grade 1s under Walsh and Let's Dance captured the Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

One day to go at the festival, could Mullins and co end a week that started so inauspiciously with a maiden victory in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup?

Handicapper has the final say

The handicappers have taken a bit of pounding over the last month, with the Irish feeling particularly harshly treated by BHA handicapper Phil Smith and his team.

First came the Randox Grand National kerfuffle as Michael O'Leary took umbrage at Smith's perceived lack of leniency for his top performers. They were removed and firm opinions were traded by both sides on the matter.

Next came the Cheltenham Festival weights, and while there was respite for O'Leary, trainer Patrick Kelly was "like a raging bull" over the extra 6lb Presenting Percy was given for the Pertemps Final. It did not stop him running, and winning, while Road To Respect was another handicap winner for Ireland on the third day.

So perhaps Smith will feel a vindicated man this evening. He even got an apology from winning jockey Davy Russell after the Pertemps Final.

Utter domination for Ireland

It was not so much a whitewash as a 'greenwash' at Cheltenham as Ireland won six of the seven races and all but secured the BetBright Prestbury Cup in some style.

Aside from Nicky Henderson, there has been a limp effort from the British as Gordon Elliott and then Willie Mullins steamrollered their rivals. They were ably assisted by Pat Kelly, Noel Meade, Jessica Harrington, Alan Fleming and Henry de Bromhead.

It looks like it is down to Cue Card and Native River to restore some British pride in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.