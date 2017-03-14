Jack Kennedy celebrates a first festival success on Labaik PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Three things to take from day one of the festival

The Cheltenham Festival is marathon rather than sprint but the opening salvo is often a good pointer to what lies ahead. As the dust settles on day one, we look at three things to takeaway with the next three days in mind.



Kennedy shines on big stage

Cometh the hour cometh the man. Well, he might technically be in adolescence, but 17-year-old Jack Kennedy proved his appetite for the big occasion with a first Cheltenham Festival success aboard the mercurial but supremely talented Labaik, who has a history of refusing to race but was on his best behaviour to land the Supreme.

Kennedy had to amuse the winner before the race to keep him sweet and was probably further back than he wanted to be during, but he picked a safe conveyance to arrive at the last with a full tank of petrol, before going on to break his festival duck in style.

Kennedy has been given plenty of opportunities by winning trainer Gordon Elliott this season and delivered in spades. Do not be surprised if this is not his last winner of the week.

Tiger Roll jumps the last fence before handing Gordon Elliott a treble PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Elliott battalion have hit the ground running

Gordon Elliott has so far had the better of Willie Mullins in the trainers' title race in Ireland and it was more of the same on the opening day of the festival with Elliott registering a treble and Mullins drawing a rare first-day blank.

Elliott has a team rich in quantity and quality for the week and they appear to have docked at Cheltenham in rude health as not only did Labaik, Apple's Jade and Tiger Roll deliver, Elliott saddled Noble Endeavor to finish third in the Ultima.

His day two hopes include Tombestone and Cause Of Causes and it is not hard imagining more of the same for the Gold Cup-winning trainer on Wednesday and beyond.

Buveur D'Air: Supreme third last year and now the champion hurdler PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Festival form to the fore

It is nothing new to see horses who have shown an aptitude for the festival in the past returning to Cheltenham and delivering the goods again but if a reminder was ever needed, Tuesday was it.

Past festival heroes Un Temps Pour Tout and Tiger Roll all repeated the trick, while Apple's Jade and Tully East were all placed at last year's festival and victorious this time.

Certainly something to keep in mind when betting over the next three days.

One piece of festival form working out particularly well is last year's Supreme, with the protagonists from that race again to the fore on day one.

Winner Altior followed up in the Arkle, where he was being pushed by the fifth Charbel until he fell two out. The third home Buveur D'Air then landed the Champion Hurdle, with last year's Supreme eighth Petit Mouchoir finishing third.

The fourth home Tombstone is favourite for the Coral Cup, a race in which sixth Mister Miyagi and seventh Supasundae also run, while the ninth home, North Hill Harvey, is well fancied for Friday's County and Bellshill, who finished 13th, is a single figure price for the RSA Chase.