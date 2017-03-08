Foxrock: has been in good form this season in hunter chases PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Three horses who could win the Irish National

With 124 entries to wade through, this season's BoyleSports Irish Grand National has no shortage of contenders. David Baxter picks out three possibles that could go well.

Lord Scoundrel

Gordon Elliott entered an astonishing 28 horses for the race, and he has the two at the head of the weights, Outlander and Empire Of Dirt.

But a little further down is Lord Scoundrel, and he looks an interesting type. A 25-1 chance with the sponsors, the eight-year-old was third in the Grade 1 JNwine.com Champion Chase when last seen in November.

He does not lack for stamina, has a very consistent record over fences, and has already been confirmed for the race by Elliott.

Thunder And Roses

A previous winner of the race when trained by Sandra Hughes, Thunder And Roses is now with Mouse Morris, who knows how win a Grand National.

Runner-up in the Bobbyjo Chase at the course last time, Thunder And Roses has an excellent record at the track.

The nine-year-old would need a few to come out to be guaranteed a run, but looks a good bet at 20-1.

Foxrock

Another 20-1 shot, Foxrock has been campaigned in hunter chases this season, and has been mopping up with three straight wins.

Following the latest success at Leopardstown, trainer Ted Walsh indicated it would be either Aintree or the Irish Grand National for the nine-year-old, who at present would be carrying 6lb less at Fairyhouse.