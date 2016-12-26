Andrew Thornton: PICTURE: Matthew Webb

Thornton knees up after riding 1,000th winner

CHELTENHAM Gold Cup-winning rider Andrew Thornton finally completed his long and winding road to 1,000 winners at Wincanton on Boxing Day.

The landmark success arrived in extremely fortunate circumstances - though no-one will begrudge the popular veteran a slice of luck.

After a comfortable success on theSeamus Mullins-trained Somchine in the 1m 71/2f handicap chase stablemate Kentford Myth benefitted from the falls of two of her three rivals in the mares' novice chase, enabling Thornton to finally join the 1,000 winners club.

The 44-year-old attempted a Frankie Dettori-style flying dismount to celebrate the milestone but badly twisted his knee before he launched himself into orbit and was subsequently forced to give up his remaining two rides.

Not even the sight of many of his weighing room colleagues who made it to the paddock to cheer their hero back could put a smile on Thornton's face as, grimacing with pain, he managed to weigh in before limping painfully into the medical room.

After treatment Thornton told the Racing Post: "It's been a long and enjoyable road from starting off with legendary Bishop Auckland trainer Arthur Stephenson in 1990, through to Robert Alner, for whom I won the Gold Cup on Cool Dawn in 1998, and now Seamus Mullins, who has got me over the line and been a massive supporter.

Most enjoyable journey

"I've got the 1,000 winners and done my knee in - how ironic? But seriously, I have enjoyed the journey since my first ride on a horse called Brave Ruler at Kelso."

It was the two market leaders Desert Queen, the odds-on favourite, and Antartica De Thaix, when clear at the third-last, who came a cropper in the race to present Thornton with his open goal.

In the race following Kentford Myth's success Thornton had been due to ride Dawson City and his knee injury might have been a blessing in disguise as that race, the Lord Stalbridge Memorial Chase, was marred by a calamitous pile-up at the sixth, which involved eight horses including Dawson City and was declared void after not one of the ten runners finished.

Thornton, reflecting on that, added: "Was somebody up there trying to tell me something?

As to this retirement date - he has already revealed this is his last season, Thornton added: "It's something I have to think about and, make no mistake, I'll be doing just that."