Thistlecrack: suffered a season-ending tendon injury PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Thistlecrack 'still out'

of Gold Cup says Tizzard

COLIN TIZZARD all but ruled out the prospect of Thistlecrack making a sensational return into the Gold Cup picture after the King George winner shortened dramatically on Betfair.

Ante-post favourite Thistlecrack had been matched at odds as high as 989-1 after it was revealed that he had suffered a season-ending tendon injury. However, news on Sunday that he would be having a second scan on Tuesday prompted his price on Betfair to plummet to 10-1.

"As far as I'm concerned he's still out," said Tizzard on Monday night, who confirmed the purpose of the scan was to assess the extent of the damage, as opposed to checking in case he had been misdiagnosed.

"We live in an uncertain world but he's 99 per cent out."

Tizzard, who reiterated the aim was to get the horse back in time for a defence of his King George crown at Christmas, added: "The horse is fine but is recuperating."