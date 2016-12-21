Thistlecrack: favourite for the King George with Betway PICTURE: EDWARD WHITAKER

Thistlecrack edges Cue Card for favouritism

BETWAY broke cover on Wednesday morning and became the first bookmaker to promote Thistlecrack to outright favouritism for the 32Red King George VI Chase ahead of stablemate and defending champion Cue Card.

RELATED LINKS King George card and betting

The firm make Thistlecrack 5-4 (from 11-8) while Cue Card has been pushed out to 11-8 (from 6-5) for the Boxing Day feature and report that it has been one way traffic in terms of support for the novice since connections confirmed his participation on Monday.

The position is a reversal of the current book for most layers, with Thistelcrack 11-8 almost across the board and Cue Card no bigger than 5-4 with Ladbrokes and Skybet.

"Ante-post punters thought they had Christmas paid for with Cue Card in the King George but all the money has been for Thistlecrack since the declarations," said Betway spokesman Alan Alger, who described the weight of money for last season's World Hurdle winner as a flood.

Betway make Thistlecrack 5-6 to go off favourite at Kempton next Monday, with Cue Card an even-money chance.