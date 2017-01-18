Newbury will have to survive an inspection to race on Wednesday PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Third inspection at Newbury for today's card

WEDNESDAY'S meeting at Newbury will have to pass a third inspection at noon, a little over an hour before the first race is scheduled to take place at 1.15pm.

Temperatures at the Berkshire track got down to -4C overnight prompting a surprise inspection at 9.30am. Officials wanted to check again at 11am to see in conditions had improved.

Shortly after the second inspection, a third check of the course was called for with conditions improving but some areas still causing concern.

Andy Clifton, head of communications at Newbury, said: "We're looking again at 12pm, but are very hopeful."

Newbury's six-race card is due to get underway at 1.15. There are no reported problems with the meetings at Market Rasen, Kempton and Lingfield.